JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JD.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

