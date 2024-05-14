Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 79 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,108.83.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,937.92 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,054.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,806.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

