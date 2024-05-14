Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $358.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $364.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.09 and its 200 day moving average is $327.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

