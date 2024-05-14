Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

