Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 31.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 720.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $776.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $791.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.76.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

