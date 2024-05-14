Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $41,000 in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Sapiens International by 585.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 470.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,358 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.6 %

SPNS stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

