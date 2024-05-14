Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,622 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 120,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ORA opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

