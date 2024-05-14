1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tesla by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,039,000 after buying an additional 2,293,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $562.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

