Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

