Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,883,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,529,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,767,000 after purchasing an additional 739,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

