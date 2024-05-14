Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,304 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.53 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

