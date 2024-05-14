Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

