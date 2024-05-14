Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

MS stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.