Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 637,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after buying an additional 67,220 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

