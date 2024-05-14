Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 81,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.