Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,199 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,698 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

NYSE:CRL opened at $228.41 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day moving average of $226.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

