Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $90,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Airbnb by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

