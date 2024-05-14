Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

