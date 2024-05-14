Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Crown Castle worth $105,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

