Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.07%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

