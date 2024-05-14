Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

