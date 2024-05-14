Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

