Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.62 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$50.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market cap of C$29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

