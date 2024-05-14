Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

