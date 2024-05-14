First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

