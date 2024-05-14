Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

