Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

