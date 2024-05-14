Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $760.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

