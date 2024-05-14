Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $304,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

EOG stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.05.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

