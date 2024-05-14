Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Trimmed by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $254.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day moving average is $238.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.