Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,829 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.64.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

