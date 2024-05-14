Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $239,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $219.47. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

