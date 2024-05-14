Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $627.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $634.47 and a 200 day moving average of $611.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.