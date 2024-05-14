Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $178,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 99,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

