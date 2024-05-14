Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 231.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $5,447,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 4,382,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,031,828. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

