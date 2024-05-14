Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,995 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Camtek by 275.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $21,162,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. 20,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Camtek Announces Dividend

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

