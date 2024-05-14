Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,858 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.06% of Ekso Bionics worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 25,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,153. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EKSO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

