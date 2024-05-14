Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 540.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 165,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

