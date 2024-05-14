Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,677 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,677. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

