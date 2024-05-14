Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204,062 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.01% of Amtech Systems worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 54.3% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

