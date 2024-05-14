Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 46,952 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,952 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.63% of One Stop Systems worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,097. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.28. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

