Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,668,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,023. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $93.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

