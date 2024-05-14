Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PERI. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 154.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perion Network by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 29,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,513. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.