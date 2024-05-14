Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 508.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,919. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.90. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.25.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

