Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,880 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of Aware worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aware during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Aware Stock Performance
NASDAQ AWRE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
