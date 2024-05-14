Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,252 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,176. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

LightPath Technologies Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

