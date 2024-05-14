Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Increases Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Pool Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of POOL opened at $373.09 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.66 and a 200 day moving average of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

