PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NYSE PBF opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

