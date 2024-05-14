Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.