Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

